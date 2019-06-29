Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman | KOB 4
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

Christina Rodriguez
June 29, 2019 08:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Mary Sturve, 89.

She was last seen on camera – leaving her residence on the 700 block of Silver Avenue SE around 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning. 

She was reported missing when family members had learned she left at around 9 a.m. 

She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and a tan fleece jacket. 

If anyone has information about Sturve, contact detectives at (505) 242-COPS. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 29, 2019 08:25 PM
Created: June 29, 2019 05:15 PM

