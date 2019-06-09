Silver Alert issued for missing woman | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing woman

Christina Rodriguez
June 09, 2019 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 70-year-old Jean A. Johnson has been missing for two weeks. She was last seen at her house in Capitan, New Mexico on May 27.

Advertisement

It is unknown what she might be wearing, but she usually is wearing a silver wedding band with three diamonds. She has light brown hair and green eyes. 

New Mexico State Police spokesperson Ray Wilson said her vehicle and belongings were left at her residence. 

She is believed to be in danger if not located. 

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (800) 687-2419. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 09, 2019 10:32 PM
Created: June 09, 2019 10:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Visitor dies at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico
Visitor dies at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico
One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
One dead after shooting at Nexus Brewery in NE Albuquerque
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Advertisement




Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Dozens rally against child abuse in downtown Albuquerque
Dozens rally against child abuse in downtown Albuquerque
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian
EB I-40 shut down at Unser due to crash involving a pedestrian
First responders rescue two people from the Rio Grande
First responders rescue two people from the Rio Grande