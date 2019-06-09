Silver Alert issued for missing woman
Christina Rodriguez
June 09, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 70-year-old Jean A. Johnson has been missing for two weeks. She was last seen at her house in Capitan, New Mexico on May 27.
It is unknown what she might be wearing, but she usually is wearing a silver wedding band with three diamonds. She has light brown hair and green eyes.
New Mexico State Police spokesperson Ray Wilson said her vehicle and belongings were left at her residence.
She is believed to be in danger if not located.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (800) 687-2419.
Updated: June 09, 2019 10:32 PM
Created: June 09, 2019 10:28 PM
