Simulator helps train Solid Waste drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Solid Waste Department has a new way to train drivers.
The department is now equipped with a driving simulator. It replicates a collection vehicle, and allows drivers to face real-life scenarios.
Alexandria Padilla, who has been with the department for four years, said the simulator is very beneficial.
“They show a lot of situations where there was kids playing, and that's something we deal with on a daily basis,” Padilla said.
The city believes the new tool could help keep costs down by minimizing accidents and reducing costs from settlements.
"Test drove" @ABQBeautiful's truck driving simulator used to train drivers and improve safety. The men and women who collect our trash and recycling take resident safety seriously and this tool gives them the chance to practice handling real-life scenarios on the roads. pic.twitter.com/5w5Ou8OMxh— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) February 19, 2020
