Simulator helps train Solid Waste drivers

Brett Luna
Updated: February 19, 2020 05:40 PM
Created: February 19, 2020 04:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Solid Waste Department has a new way to train drivers.

The department is now equipped with a driving simulator. It replicates a collection vehicle, and allows drivers to face real-life scenarios.

Alexandria Padilla, who has been with the department for four years, said the simulator is very beneficial.

“They show a lot of situations where there was kids playing, and that's something we deal with on a daily basis,” Padilla said.

The city believes the new tool could help keep costs down by minimizing accidents and reducing costs from settlements.


