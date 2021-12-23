Single father dies of COVID-19

A GoFundMe page was created in hopes of granting one of Robert's last wishes. He wanted to be buried next to the mother of his children. The money raised will also be used for his two sons that are now living with their uncle.

Now, his family is urging others to make the decision that Robert didn't.

"Just please, get vaccinated," Gallegos said. "It may seem silly, it may seem like it's not important. It may go against your beliefs or whatever it is, but I can tell you, to have my older brother die in the hospital alone and they did not allow me to go see him – that hurts most."