Single mom gets new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

"There are no words to express as a single mother out here on my own how it feels to be able to provide my daughter with a home of our own," Segarra said. "Not rented, but actually ours."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday in northwest Albuquerque. Segarra is excited to live in a strong community where other families also put in the work to make their dreams a reality.

"This is like a new beginning, a new life for us," she said. "If I can do it, you can do it. It's hard but it's worth it."