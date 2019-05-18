Single mom gets new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Joy Wang
May 18, 2019 07:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A year ago Nicole Segarra was picked to build her own home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Segarra is a single working mom with a toddler. She has always kept a roof over her daughter's head, but she worried the apartment she lived in wasn't safe – she wanted a place her daughter could grow up in, for good.
She applied to Habitat for Humanity, hoping to pay into and work on a home. Now her home has been built from the ground up, all thanks to volunteers, Habitat for Humanity, and her own sweat and tears.
"There are no words to express as a single mother out here on my own how it feels to be able to provide my daughter with a home of our own," Segarra said. "Not rented, but actually ours."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday in northwest Albuquerque. Segarra is excited to live in a strong community where other families also put in the work to make their dreams a reality.
"This is like a new beginning, a new life for us," she said. "If I can do it, you can do it. It's hard but it's worth it."
