Single-use plastic bag ban to resume in Albuquerque in August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque will resume its single-use plastic bag ban by August, according to city officials.
The city approved a ban on plastic bags before the pandemic, but paused it to help out local businesses through all the closures. Now, the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance will be in effect again August 1.
“We took the necessary steps in times of uncertainty to protect folks during the pandemic,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, the deputy director of the city's Environmental Health Department. “With the strides we are making to return to a full reopening, it’s important that we get back to sustainable best practices.”
According to the city, the ban will help reduce litter along roadways and in open spaces.
Restaurants, dry cleaners and other specialty businesses are exempt from the ban for now.
