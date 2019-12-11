Single-use plastic ban to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 in Albuquerque

“The message we're wanting the public to know is that make it your new year's resolution to go with reusable bags, or just go with paper bags," Whelan said.

According to the city, the ban will help reduce littering by keeping bags out of the landfill and storm drains.

It's also part of Albuquerque's plan to go green and help the environment.

“This is the first step in making our city be more beautiful and making our city more clean,” Whelan said.

Restaurants, food banks and dry cleaners will still be allowed to use single-use plastic.