Single-use plastic ban to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 in Albuquerque

Colton Shone
Updated: December 11, 2019 05:30 PM
Created: December 11, 2019 04:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A plastic bag ban will be in place in Albuquerque at the start of 2020.
The ban will make it illegal for certain businesses to use single-use plastic bags.
“Single-use plastic bags will no longer be allowed at convenience stores, grocery stores, gift shops,” said Matthew Whelan, the city’s director of Solid Waste.
Whelan said grocery stores can offer a paper bag or a thicker type of plastic bag.
“The message we're wanting the public to know is that make it your new year's resolution to go with reusable bags, or just go with paper bags," Whelan said.
According to the city, the ban will help reduce littering by keeping bags out of the landfill and storm drains.
It's also part of Albuquerque's plan to go green and help the environment.
“This is the first step in making our city be more beautiful and making our city more clean,” Whelan said.
Restaurants, food banks and dry cleaners will still be allowed to use single-use plastic.
