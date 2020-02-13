Singles in Albuquerque give speed dating a try ahead of Valentine's Day

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friday is Valentine's Day, and a survey claims Albuquerque is the fourth worst, out of 100 cities, for couples.
The survey took into account the cost of living, restaurants per capita, the divorce rate and how much couples spent on Valentine's Day.
Albuquerque received an F grade.
But there is some good news for people who want to find love.
Speed dating is offered in Albuquerque, and it reportedly has an 80% success rate.
