Site of iconic Nob Hill brew pub converted into COVID-19 testing location

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 22, 2020 10:33 PM
Created: December 22, 2020 09:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Nob Hill building that was once home to Kelly's Brew Pub has been converted into a COVID-19 testing site.
Dr. Mark DiMenna, deputy director of Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department, suspects that Bernalillo County's positivity rate is inflated because fewer healthy people are getting tested now compared to early on during the pandemic.
He believes more testing can help limit transmission of the virus, and drive down the positivity rate.
"It's going to have the side impact of changing the denominator, and giving less positive tests overall," DiMenna said. "So, yes, it will help to get there. Gaming the system and changing the numbers is not the strategy. The strategy is to get people tested, so they don't infect others."
In the Red to Green, county-by-county reopening plan, the mayor has said the quickest way for the Duke City to get into the yellow is to get our positivity rate under 5%.
The site at the old brew pub provides saliva testing, easing fears of those afraid of the nasal swab.
The testing site will be open every day, except holidays, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for appointment or walk-ins. The city said people can expect their results within four days.
