Site of iconic Nob Hill brew pub converted into COVID-19 testing location

He believes more testing can help limit transmission of the virus, and drive down the positivity rate.

"It's going to have the side impact of changing the denominator, and giving less positive tests overall," DiMenna said. "So, yes, it will help to get there. Gaming the system and changing the numbers is not the strategy. The strategy is to get people tested, so they don't infect others."



In the Red to Green, county-by-county reopening plan, the mayor has said the quickest way for the Duke City to get into the yellow is to get our positivity rate under 5%.