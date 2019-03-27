Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sitel is closing its call center in Albuquerque this year.
Employees were notified about the closure on Wednesday.
The company said it has more than 700 full-time employees in Albuquerque.
"When possible, we hope to place associates in our Work at Home operations within Sitel, facilitate transfers to one of our other 17 locations in the U.S.," said Sitel spokesperson Rebecca Sanders.
Sitel did not give a reason for the closure.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
