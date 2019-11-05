Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot

Kassi Nelson
Updated: November 05, 2019 07:01 PM
Created: November 05, 2019 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Six candidates are on the ballot for a city council spot in Albuquerque’s 2nd District.

District 2 covers downtown, parts of the north valley and areas near UNM.

Advertisement

City councilor Isaac Benton has held the District 2 seat for 14 years.

“It makes for a lot of discussion so it's all good. That's what campaigns are about so we'll see where it goes,” Councilman Benton said.

Other District 2 candidates said it is time for a serious change.

“It’s just ridiculous that Albuquerque has come to this. All we have anything left is bars and homeless people pissing on the streets. It's disgusting and I’m the only one that's going to stand up for District 2. I am sick and tired of it and so are many people in our district and it's about time,” said District 2 candidate Connie Vigil.

Other District 2 candidates like Robert Blanquera Nelson and Steven Baca also said homelessness and crime need to be addressed.

“We have some serious systemic issues that we need to solve like homelessness, and crime and poverty,” Blanquera Nelson said.

“We have criminals in the parks, needles all over the streets, homeless cities, homeless tents going up all throughout the district and people just committing crimes whenever they want,” Baca said.

Two of the candidates running for the 2nd District are under the age of 30: Joseph Griego, 29, and Zackary Quintero, 28.

“I'm a Navy veteran and I continue to serve my community and my country back here at home as a firefighter, police officer and it's just a natural progression and continuation of my public service to want to run for public office and it just brings joy to my heart to represent my community in which I grew up in,” Griego said.

Quintero said part of the reason he wanted to run was to encourage young people to stay in New Mexico.

“I was tired of seeing my best friends and family members leave to other states. We always talk about keeping talent here a large reason why talent doesn't stay here it's not just because of jobs it's also public safety, it's also public health it's also making sure we're taking care of our environment,” he said.

Districts 4, 6, and 8 are also up for reelection. District 4 Councilman Brad Winter is the only current councilor who is not seeking reelection.
 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
Child bitten by rattlesnake at Rio Rancho elementary school
Photo from National Parks Service (This is not the actual snake that bit the child in Rio Rancho)
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Drug cartel gunmen kill 9 US citizens in an ambush in Mexico
Chihuahua state police officers man a checkpoint in Janos, Chihuahua state, northern Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering six children and three women, all U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico, in a grisly attack that left one vehicle a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Advertisement


Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot
Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Teen accused of killing Sandia High student to be held pending trial
Teen accused of killing Sandia High student to be held pending trial
Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse
Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse