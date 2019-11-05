Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot

Other District 2 candidates said it is time for a serious change.

“It’s just ridiculous that Albuquerque has come to this. All we have anything left is bars and homeless people pissing on the streets. It's disgusting and I’m the only one that's going to stand up for District 2. I am sick and tired of it and so are many people in our district and it's about time,” said District 2 candidate Connie Vigil.

Other District 2 candidates like Robert Blanquera Nelson and Steven Baca also said homelessness and crime need to be addressed.

“We have some serious systemic issues that we need to solve like homelessness, and crime and poverty,” Blanquera Nelson said.

“We have criminals in the parks, needles all over the streets, homeless cities, homeless tents going up all throughout the district and people just committing crimes whenever they want,” Baca said.

Two of the candidates running for the 2nd District are under the age of 30: Joseph Griego, 29, and Zackary Quintero, 28.

“I'm a Navy veteran and I continue to serve my community and my country back here at home as a firefighter, police officer and it's just a natural progression and continuation of my public service to want to run for public office and it just brings joy to my heart to represent my community in which I grew up in,” Griego said.

Quintero said part of the reason he wanted to run was to encourage young people to stay in New Mexico.

“I was tired of seeing my best friends and family members leave to other states. We always talk about keeping talent here a large reason why talent doesn't stay here it's not just because of jobs it's also public safety, it's also public health it's also making sure we're taking care of our environment,” he said.

Districts 4, 6, and 8 are also up for reelection. District 4 Councilman Brad Winter is the only current councilor who is not seeking reelection.

