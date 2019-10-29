Six people arrested in downtown Albuquerque drug sting

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department launched an effort to take drug dealers off the street.
On Oct. 19, undercover officers attempted to buy drugs from people in downtown Albuquerque.
“The undercover officers and detectives are able to infiltrate these narcotics networks that uniform officers can't,” said Lt. Ray Del Greco. “And they get much better prosecutorial packages that presented to the district attorney's office. That leads to longer sentences and actual solid arrests.”
The officers arrested six people during the sting.
While six offenders might not seem like a lot, Lt. Del Greco said it could add up to dozens of transactions that don’t take place.
"[It] takes maybe 3-5 minutes for an exchange to occur,” he said. “So, I mean, you do that through the course of a night and that's a significant amount of narcotics that's exchanged between the buyer and the seller.”
