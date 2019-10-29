Six people arrested in downtown Albuquerque drug sting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Six people arrested in downtown Albuquerque drug sting

Joy Wang
Updated: October 29, 2019 10:17 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department launched an effort to take drug dealers off the street.

On Oct. 19, undercover officers attempted to buy drugs from people in downtown Albuquerque.

Advertisement

“The undercover officers and detectives are able to infiltrate these narcotics networks that uniform officers can't,” said Lt. Ray Del Greco. “And they get much better prosecutorial packages that presented to the district attorney's office. That leads to longer sentences and actual solid arrests.”

The officers arrested six people during the sting.

While six offenders might not seem like a lot, Lt. Del Greco said it could add up to dozens of transactions that don’t take place.

"[It] takes maybe 3-5 minutes for an exchange to occur,” he said. “So, I mean, you do that through the course of a night and that's a significant amount of narcotics that's exchanged between the buyer and the seller.”


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

I-25 reopened following police activity
I-25 reopened following police activity
Dia de los Muertos celebration moved to Albuquerque cemetery
Dia de los Muertos celebration moved to Albuquerque cemetery
Days after DNA from rape kit identifies suspect, alleged victim dies
Days after DNA from rape kit identifies suspect, alleged victim dies
Family files lawsuit against motel where daughter was held captive
Family files lawsuit against motel where daughter was held captive
Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition
Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition
Advertisement



Double murder suspects gets candid while being escorted to jail
Double murder suspects gets candid while being escorted to jail
Six people arrested in downtown Albuquerque drug sting
Six people arrested in downtown Albuquerque drug sting
Film industry appears to be thriving in Albuquerque
Film industry appears to be thriving in Albuquerque
Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition
Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Albuquerque
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Albuquerque