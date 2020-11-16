Ski Santa Fe postpones opening amid surge of COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — Ski Santa Fe has postponed their Thanksgiving Day opening date in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order.
Officials with the ski resort ask that the public refrain from hiking, skiing, boarding, and sight-seeing on site. Ski Santa Fe staff is still working on critical preparations for the 2020-2021 ski season.
"Stay safe, take care of each other, and we will be skiing and riding before you know it," Ben and Benny Abruzzo said in a statement.
Normally, around 7,683 people can be on the mountain with all lifts running. At 25% capacity, that number drops to 1,920.
Occupancy will be controlled by online sales, so people must get their ticket before heading up the mountain. At the lifts, people will have to keep six feet apart.
Online OnePass activation and daily ticket sales will remain on hold until Ski Santa Fe announces their opening date.
