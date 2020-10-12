Ski Santa Fe sells out of season passes in a matter of hours

Abruzzo said they put 2,900 different reservation-based passes, called the One Pass, on sale at midnight. All of them were all sold before 10 a.m.

In a typical season, Ski Santa Fe sells close to 6,000 season passes over a few months.

"Totally unanticipated to get that kind of demand. I figured it was going to take 4 to 5 days, if it sold out at all,” Abruzzo said.

Abruzzo said state officials finalized ski areas’ COVID-safe plans Monday. Some of those plans include limiting ski lift capacity to 25 percent.

Those who missed out on buying a season pass at Ski Santa Fe will still have other options.

"There's going to be an online reservation system. You'll be able to buy them ahead of time, so there's multiple ways to ski even without the One Pass,” Abruzzo said.

Abruzzo said daily lift tickets can still be purchased after Ski Santa Fe announces their opening date, but people will have to check in advance to make sure all the reservations haven’t been claimed.

“Health and safety is our number one priority, and we just want to conserve the ability to go skiing,” Abruzzo said. “To do that, we have to do it right. We're going to have to follow the rules. Getting to go ski some days is better than none—that's the model we're working off of."