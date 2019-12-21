Ski season begins at Sandia Peak

Their dad, Daniel, said the snow helps his family bond.

"It's just a great time being out here in the outdoors in the winter with two great sons, so it's perfect," Daniel said.

Staff said it took nine nights to make some of the snow, and spread it to the bottom third of the mountain.

Even with some of artificial snow, this season is looking pretty good without its help.

"Our snowpack is going to last quite a while. Luckily, we see another storm in the horizon for Christmas, so we should be kicking off with a really great season," said HR coordinator, Brian Coon.

He knows they don't get as much snow as other ski resorts in northern New Mexico, but he said it's okay because Sandia Peak is a family-friendly area where kids can learn.

Ethan Fuller is one of those kids. He learned how to ski last season.

His mother, Linnah Neidel, said it's the perfect place for them.

"It's great to ski here because we're close to Albuquerque. It's the closest place, and it's super family oriented," she said.

Families have also been checking out the new restaurant Ten 3. The ski area had been without a restaurant for nearly three years.

However, Coon said they are still looking for 15 part-time employees to help attend the ski lifts, parking lots and their cafe.

They will get season passes to Sandia and Santa Fe Ski as a perk.

The ski area plans on staying open every day through Jan. 5. Starting Jan. 10, it will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through mid-March.