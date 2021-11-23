Ski season kicks off in New Mexico

Angel Fire is also stepping up its live entertainment this season.

"We're going to have a lot more live music,” Ralph said. “We'll have music in our restaurants in the evening. In the afternoon, we'll have a lot more family activities. We're building a snow play area where kids can just go make snowmen and have snowball fights and do those things that kids like to do."

The resort is introducing a new family-friendly bar for s'mores and hot chocolate as well.

"So we're trying to broaden that resort experience and give the rounded things to do for everybody from a two-year-old, to a 70-year-old," Ralph said.

Angel Fire will open at 100% capacity, unlike last season. Officials say guests will need to wear masks indoors.

"We are going to comply with all the state regulations all the way through, make sure everybody's safe and has a great time up here," Ralph said.

He added that guests are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time online, "but if someone decides on a whim that they want to come up and ski on a day, we'll have tickets available and we'll be able to accommodate those people as well.”

If skiers want to hit slopes in-state this week, Sipapu is already open, Red River is set to welcome skiers Nov. 24, Taos Ski Valley opens Thanksgiving Day and Ski Santa Fe opens Nov. 27.