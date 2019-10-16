Skilled 4 Work: CNM training next generation of lineworkers

The training facility at CNM’s Rio Rancho campus brings together seasoned professionals with the next generation of lineworkers.

“Looking back from where I started, I came a long way,” said Nick Ortiz, an apprentice. “I mean I didn't even have my career going yet at the beginning of the schooling.”

The job is challenging. Lineworkers can be called at any hour of the day, during the most severe weather.

“These are the guys that go out in thunderstorms and when one of these poles is down, puts it back up and reroutes the electricity and gets us up and running again,” Lee said.

Lee estimates that lineworkers make between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.