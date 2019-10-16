Skilled 4 Work: CNM training next generation of lineworkers
Kai Porter
October 16, 2019 06:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- When the power goes out, in many cases, lineworkers are there to save the day.
CNM is teaming up with New Mexico Rural Electric Cooperative Association to provide high-quality training.
“There are 15 co-ops around the state that are part of this association, and they come for advanced training here,” said Kyle Lee, CEO of CNM Ingenuity.
The training facility at CNM’s Rio Rancho campus brings together seasoned professionals with the next generation of lineworkers.
“Looking back from where I started, I came a long way,” said Nick Ortiz, an apprentice. “I mean I didn't even have my career going yet at the beginning of the schooling.”
The job is challenging. Lineworkers can be called at any hour of the day, during the most severe weather.
“These are the guys that go out in thunderstorms and when one of these poles is down, puts it back up and reroutes the electricity and gets us up and running again,” Lee said.
Lee estimates that lineworkers make between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.
Credits
Created: October 16, 2019 06:58 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved