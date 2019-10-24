Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand

KOB Web Staff
October 24, 2019 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who want to save lives for a living may want to consider a career as an emergency medical technician.

Advertisement

CNM officials said their paramedics have a 100% job placement rate. EMTs have a job placement rate around 99%.

The program is accessible to the masses.

“When you come into the program, you have to have a very minimal amount of prerequisites, English, math and a CPR class, and that will give you access to the EMT basic,” said program director Jessica Medrano.

Marcus Marshall is in his second year at CNM. He said he is working pass the national registry, and work alongside firefighters.

“Especially here in Albuquerque, I know EMTs are kind of in high demand,” he said.

Click here to learn more about the program

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 24, 2019 06:51 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 04:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Advertisement



Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Community gathers to remember woman killed playing Pokemon Go
Community gathers to remember woman killed playing Pokemon Go
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
Prosecutors want accused rapist held pending trial
Prosecutors want accused rapist held pending trial
Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand
Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand