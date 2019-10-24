Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand
KOB Web Staff
October 24, 2019 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who want to save lives for a living may want to consider a career as an emergency medical technician.
CNM officials said their paramedics have a 100% job placement rate. EMTs have a job placement rate around 99%.
The program is accessible to the masses.
“When you come into the program, you have to have a very minimal amount of prerequisites, English, math and a CPR class, and that will give you access to the EMT basic,” said program director Jessica Medrano.
Marcus Marshall is in his second year at CNM. He said he is working pass the national registry, and work alongside firefighters.
“Especially here in Albuquerque, I know EMTs are kind of in high demand,” he said.
