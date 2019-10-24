Skilled 4 Work: Emergency medical professionals in high demand

“When you come into the program, you have to have a very minimal amount of prerequisites, English, math and a CPR class, and that will give you access to the EMT basic,” said program director Jessica Medrano.

Marcus Marshall is in his second year at CNM. He said he is working pass the national registry, and work alongside firefighters.

“Especially here in Albuquerque, I know EMTs are kind of in high demand,” he said.

