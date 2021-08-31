Skilled 4 Work: Getting a start in the solar industry

Brown has been in the solar game for almost three decades, and previously worked at Sandia National Labs.

"It's great for the planet, it's great for our community," Brown said. "We want to get people working."

With some financial assistance, Bernauer found himself in the two-year course to become certified to work on solar installs.

"When I was getting out of high school I, looking back, wish I started right away," he said. "I thought it was a lesser-than sort of option and looked over it. Ended up coming full circle."

Bernauer now has two children and a home – a future he never envisioned for himself without this job.

Those who are interested in getting a start in solar can do so with as little as one semester of training at CNM.