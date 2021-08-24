Skilled 4 Work: New Mexico's emerging recreational marijuana industry

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The new rulebook is out – recreational marijuana growers now know exactly what it will take to get into the industry.
With this growing market comes new opportunities.
Green Goods is Albuquerque's newest medical marijuana dispensary. They moved in at Menaul and San Mateo with plans to serve more than patients.
"Right now we're really excited about looking ahead to expand our retail footprint," said Ellie Besancon, the general manager. "In the past year we went from two stores, two dispensaries, to four dispensaries and now the horizon is open for us."
With recreational sales set for April, Green Goods said the need for more workers is starting to ramp up.
"They're opening more doors, they're opening more jobs," Besancon said.
Green Goods previously had a 2,000-square-foot grow facility – now they're prepareing for a more than 12,000-square-foot facility.
"We're really excited to add just about 100 new positions as we're looking for expansion in advance of April," Besancon said.
