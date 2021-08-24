Skilled 4 Work: New Mexico's emerging recreational marijuana industry

With recreational sales set for April, Green Goods said the need for more workers is starting to ramp up.

"They're opening more doors, they're opening more jobs," Besancon said.

Green Goods previously had a 2,000-square-foot grow facility – now they're prepareing for a more than 12,000-square-foot facility.

"We're really excited to add just about 100 new positions as we're looking for expansion in advance of April," Besancon said.

