Slain officer's widow said memorial vandalism is a 'slap in the face'

Thursday's incident was not the first time the memorial was targeted. In 2016, a woman took a knife to flowers and stuffed animals at the memorial.

“This time around somebody actually tried to steal it and basically leave it in the parking lot for dead basically is even more upsetting,” Carlino-Webster said.



The bright spot, she said, a stranger saw the picture near the road and made sure it got in the right hands. It's been turned over to police.

“It’s enlightening to see that there was this person who took it, picked it up, and picked up the pieces,” said Carlino-Webster. “It doesn’t matter who damages it, it’s going to happen again but you can't break the strength that Dan brought to that city and still continues to do so.”

APD will be looking at different ways to better secure the memorial, but they say it's not going anywhere.

People are asked to contact police if they know who vandalized the memorial.