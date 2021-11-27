Small Business Saturday give Old Town shops economic boost

Shamas Din the owner of New Mexico Treasures said Black Friday was a big day for them. He is hoping for the same today.

"I'm expecting more people than Black Friday."

The same went for the Breaking Bad store right across the street.

“Our sales, We were up over 100% from last year,” said Marq Smith co-owner of The Breaking Bad Store.

Smith said last year, Old Town felt more like a ghost town.

"There were times you would walk to the end of the street and you would look both ways and there was not a car or person on the road."

But with major events returning, like the annual Tree Lighting, he and other shops are expecting sites like this to be happening more often.





