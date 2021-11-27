Small Business Saturday give Old Town shops economic boost

Chase Golightly
Updated: November 27, 2021 06:39 PM
Created: November 27, 2021 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Business is booming for shops in New Mexico. Yesterday, thousands shopped at big box stores for Black Friday. But today is all about supporting local shops for Small Business Saturday.
"We need to get out and support our local businesses. Last year everything was online, not near as fun to go shopping. This is a blast,” said a shopper.
As stores opened in Old Town Albuquerque with their discounts on display, the sidewalks started to fill with people wanting to purchase gifts.
"My niece definitely, since she was three she gets a set of moccasins from her uncle so this is the only place in Albuquerque that I can find the Minnetonkas,” said one shopper.
Shamas Din the owner of New Mexico Treasures said Black Friday was a big day for them. He is hoping for the same today.
"I'm expecting more people than Black Friday."
The same went for the Breaking Bad store right across the street.
“Our sales, We were up over 100% from last year,” said Marq Smith co-owner of The Breaking Bad Store.
Smith said last year, Old Town felt more like a ghost town.
"There were times you would walk to the end of the street and you would look both ways and there was not a car or person on the road."
But with major events returning, like the annual Tree Lighting, he and other shops are expecting sites like this to be happening more often.
