Small businesses get federal help via Employee Retention Tax Credit

“We kept him employed the whole time and then our new employee from Oregon she got here in June,” he said.

While eclectic Treasurez saw success last year, many businesses didn’t.

Scott Bucher, Executive Director of the Small Business Development Center said they had tons of businesses come to them asking for help.

“We had hundreds of hundreds upon hundreds more seeking assistance with their disaster relief funding,” he said.

The small business development center helps small businesses with all things related to growth at no cost to the business, like working through assistance programs.

Scott said it’s common to get clients who don’t know where to start navigating all the options.

The employee retention tax credit was for 2020, but will be available for 2021 as well.