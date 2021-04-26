Crews contain small fire in Albuquerque's Bosque | KOB 4

Crews contain small fire in Albuquerque's Bosque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 26, 2021 03:49 PM
Created: April 26, 2021 03:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews contained a small fire in Albuquerque's Bosque Monday afternoon.

The fire was centralized to the area near Tingley and Alcalde Place. Two fires burned in the same area on April 21. Crews were on high alert because they believe those fires were intentionally set. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue plans on monitoring hot spots through Monday evening.


