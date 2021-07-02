Small Placitas radio station going strong

The corporate structure of most radio stations means fewer DJs are live. Many of them also use digital music libraries to automatically create song selections.

"To me, that is very, very, very boring," Alonzo said. "If I had a radio station, I wouldn't allow that."

Alonzo still plays a lot of local music off of CDs.

"If I don't play their music, nobody else is going to play their music," he said.

As a Low Power FM station, it reaches into parts of Rio Rancho, but not quite into the heart of Albuquerque.

"We're non-commercial, so that means we're funded by donations, community donations mostly," McNerney said. "It's underwritten -- it's like PBS."

The station is run out of a donated trail. It has 19 on-air personalities, all volunteers.

"It's just a lot of fun," said John McNerney, KUPR DJ. "That's how I see it."