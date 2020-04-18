Smart phone data reveals how states are responding to shelter-in-place orders

According to Safe Graph data, New Mexico ranks in the bottom 20% of states when it comes to movement.

"I think that's particularly interesting because New Mexico had a stay at home order put in place, you know, two weeks before Arizona and Texas did so New Mexico actually had a head start from a policy perspective, but for whatever reason, New Mexico isn't actually staying home as much as these other places," Fox said.

Safe Graph has been working with epidemiologists from UNM to try to understand if the state's public health order is slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"One thing that's very interesting is that all the states seem to respond very strongly on March 13 to the federal national declaration of emergency so you see on the map, this wave of everyone staying home more across the country, but you also can see in individual states how they responded to their individual orders, and so you can see that timeline on the map on the dashboard," Fox said.

As more cases pop up, there is also a trend where more people are likely to stay home. Fox said the key is sheltering in place before a surge occurs.

"You definitely see that the areas that are staying home the most right now are the areas that are the hardest hit like New York, New Jersey, California, Washington," Fox said. "The question going forward to the states that proactively stay home faster, will they see slower growth in the future or not, and the hope is that they will, but it's hard to know exactly how that plays out."

To see the stay-at-home order Safe Graph dashboard, click here.



