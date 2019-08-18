Smell of urine leads to dispute between Nob Hill business owner and woman living in car | KOB 4
Smell of urine leads to dispute between Nob Hill business owner and woman living in car

Grace Reader
August 18, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owner of Abel Plumbing and Heating in Nob Hill is disgusted by the smell of urine coming from behind his business.

Melvin Hanson said a woman has been living in her car, urinating in bottles and then pouring out the urine near the business.

"It's bad," Hanson said. "You come out on the loading dock and it smells like nothing but urine."

Hanson said he's asked the woman to do her business elsewhere.

"Friday, she became real confrontational when I approached her about it, and made threats that I wouldn't like what happened and she was the wrong person to mess with," he said. "It was pretty unsettling."

The woman believes Hanson should worry about bigger problems.

"Those that make great problems out of minor ones, do not realize the plight of others," Rose said.

Hanson said he's reach out to police, Nob Hill ambassadors and the City of Albuquerque, but he claims he hasn't received any help to alleviate the problem.

Grace Reader


Created: August 18, 2019 05:14 PM

