Smith’s Pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Smith's will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible New Mexicans at the 22 Smith's Pharmacy locations across the state.

"Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can expect their appointment to be as fast and simple as getting an annual flu shot — reserve an appointment online, receive your vaccination from a licensed healthcare professional and wait 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure the absence of any side effects,” said Jaime Montuoro, Smith’s Pharmacy director.