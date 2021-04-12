Smith’s Pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico | KOB 4
Smith’s Pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 12, 2021 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Smith's will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible New Mexicans at the 22 Smith's Pharmacy locations across the state. 

"Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can expect their appointment to be as fast and simple as getting an annual flu shot — reserve an appointment online, receive your vaccination from a licensed healthcare professional and wait 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure the absence of any side effects,” said Jaime Montuoro, Smith’s Pharmacy director.

To make an appointment, log in to the state's vaccine website and choose a nearby Smith's pharmacy as the desired location.

New Mexico is in Phase 2 of vaccine distribution, meaning all residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. More than one third of New Mexicans 16 and older are already fully vaccinated. 


