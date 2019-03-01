Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'

The chain says excessive interchange and network fees that Visa enforces, cause retailers to drive up food prices for customers.

“Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time,” said Mike Schlotman, Kroger’s executive vice president and CFO. “They conceal from customers what Visa and its banks charge retailers to accept Visa credit cards. At Smith’s, Visa’s credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa’s excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked.”