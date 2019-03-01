Smith's to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to 'excessive fees'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In just over a month from now all Smith's Food and Drug Stores will stop accepting Visa credit cards. There are currently 23 Smith's stores in New Mexico.
The chain says excessive interchange and network fees that Visa enforces, cause retailers to drive up food prices for customers.
“Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time,” said Mike Schlotman, Kroger’s executive vice president and CFO. “They conceal from customers what Visa and its banks charge retailers to accept Visa credit cards. At Smith’s, Visa’s credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa’s excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked.”
Smith's will continue to accept Visa debit cards but will stop accepting Visa credit cards on April 3.
Smith's is also offering all customers double the rewards points towards fuel purchases through May 21.
