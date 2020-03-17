Smith's will open an hour early for senior shoppers

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 17, 2020 12:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting this Wednesday, Smith's will be reserving an hour on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to solely the shopping needs of senior citizens.
Stores will have special hours for seniors from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. This will continue until further notice.
The company says they will have staff on hand to help with anyone that needs special accommodations.
“Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.”
Smith's will also be waiving the pick-up fee for online orders received curbside for customers 60 and older. The deal will be available through April 18, with the possibility of an extension.
For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company