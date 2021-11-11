Snake gets acupuncture at New Mexico Wildlife Center

"When I'm doing these treatments, there's nobody restraining him," Sirica said. "He's just lying there on the table, usually on a heating pad and just sort of hanging out and getting relaxing acupuncture treatment."

Sirica said acupuncture for animals and reptiles has been used as a treatment for pain before. She also said Sadie is already showing signs of improvement.

"Sadie's been so important for our center, and also for all the children who've learned about snakes and that snakes are OK and an important part of the world because of him," Sirica said.

If you'd like to learn more about the New Mexico Wildlife Center, click here.