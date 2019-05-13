Snake season arrives in New Mexico

East Mountain residents Nick and Heidi Reese hope to avoid rattlesnakes this year.

In 2018, their two dogs were bitten by a rattlesnake.

"It was a long hard recovery for the dogs,” Heidi Reese said.

In hopes of preventing another incident, they asked a crew from Got Rattles to search their property for snakes.

"I love these guys,” Zebulon Odom said. “They are totally misunderstood."

Odom said people shouldn’t kill snakes when they see them. He said another snake will just come to replace its territory.

"The best way to prevent having these things happen, cleaning up your yard, keeping these things out of access of rodents,” Odom said.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has these tips on what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake: