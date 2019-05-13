Snake season arrives in New Mexico | KOB 4
Snake season arrives in New Mexico

Megan Abundis
May 13, 2019 08:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It’s snake season in New Mexico.

Last week, police say a 58-year-old man was working outside and was bitten by a rattlesnake in Las Cruces.

He was treated with four anti-venom injections.

East Mountain residents Nick and Heidi Reese hope to avoid rattlesnakes this year.

In 2018, their two dogs were bitten by a rattlesnake.

"It was a long hard recovery for the dogs,” Heidi Reese said.

In hopes of preventing another incident, they asked a crew from Got Rattles to search their property for snakes.

"I love these guys,” Zebulon Odom said. “They are totally misunderstood."

Odom said people shouldn’t kill snakes when they see them. He said another snake will just come to replace its territory.

"The best way to prevent having these things happen, cleaning up your yard, keeping these things out of access of rodents,” Odom said.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has these tips on what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake:

  • Stop immediately and visually locate the rattlesnake.
  • Slowly move away.
  • Do not antagonize the rattlesnake by throwing rocks or sticks at it. The greatest risk for a bite and the largest venom injections occur when people harass a snake.
  • When hiking or climbing, be sure you can clearly see the area where your foot or hand is about to be placed.
  • If you are bitten, remain calm and seek immediate medical attention. Remove any jewelry or watches from that part of your body.
  • Do not cut, suck, tourniquet, ice or shock yourself. Too many snake bites “remedies” have caused more harm than good.

