Snake sighting more common as weather warms up

Despite the threat, Myers said a rattlesnake bite rarely kills someone.

“[The] death rate from rattlesnake bites is almost non-existent anymore," Myers said.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that about 8,000 people suffer a venomous snake bite every year in the United States. The agency reports that about five of them die.

Myers believes the reason could be better care.

“Old snake bite first aid kits included razor blades and tourniquets, so no more of the cutting and sucking, no more tourniquets around the arm or leg, no more ice baths. These are things that can actually make the bite worse,” Myers said.

Emergency crews and doctors are now equipped with anti-venom.

“If you do see one, give it a respectful distance, take some pictures, enjoy the wildlife experience and then walk away from it,” Myers said.