Snake sighting more common as weather warms up | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Snake sighting more common as weather warms up

Ryan Laughlin
April 08, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As the weather warms up, hikers are more likely to see snakes on trails.

Advertisement

“On a day like today, they'll come out of their dens, they'll hang out in the sun and go back underground when the temperatures drop in the evening," said Bob Myers, director of the American International Rattlesnake Museum in Albuquerque.

Myers said four different species of rattlesnake call the Albuquerque area home, all of which are venomous.

Despite the threat, Myers said a rattlesnake bite rarely kills someone.

“[The] death rate from rattlesnake bites is almost non-existent anymore," Myers said.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that about 8,000 people suffer a venomous snake bite every year in the United States. The agency reports that about five of them die.

Myers believes the reason could be better care.

“Old snake bite first aid kits included razor blades and tourniquets, so no more of the cutting and sucking, no more tourniquets around the arm or leg, no more ice baths. These are things that can actually make the bite worse,” Myers said.

Emergency crews and doctors are now equipped with anti-venom.

“If you do see one, give it a respectful distance, take some pictures, enjoy the wildlife experience and then walk away from it,” Myers said.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 08, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 05:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

At least 8 bodies found in past week
At least 8 bodies found in past week
FBI: Woman wanted for fleeing supervised release
Jeyden Barnhill
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Criminal complaint: Man hid 44 diamonds inside anal cavity
Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children
Defense rests in trial for priest accused of molesting children
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition
8-year-old girl shot, remains in critical condition
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence
City of Albuquerque lays out plan to address gun violence