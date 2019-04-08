Snake sighting more common as weather warms up
Ryan Laughlin
April 08, 2019 06:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As the weather warms up, hikers are more likely to see snakes on trails.
“On a day like today, they'll come out of their dens, they'll hang out in the sun and go back underground when the temperatures drop in the evening," said Bob Myers, director of the American International Rattlesnake Museum in Albuquerque.
Myers said four different species of rattlesnake call the Albuquerque area home, all of which are venomous.
Despite the threat, Myers said a rattlesnake bite rarely kills someone.
“[The] death rate from rattlesnake bites is almost non-existent anymore," Myers said.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that about 8,000 people suffer a venomous snake bite every year in the United States. The agency reports that about five of them die.
Myers believes the reason could be better care.
“Old snake bite first aid kits included razor blades and tourniquets, so no more of the cutting and sucking, no more tourniquets around the arm or leg, no more ice baths. These are things that can actually make the bite worse,” Myers said.
Emergency crews and doctors are now equipped with anti-venom.
“If you do see one, give it a respectful distance, take some pictures, enjoy the wildlife experience and then walk away from it,” Myers said.
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 08, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 05:03 PM
