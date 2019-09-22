Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set

Whatever they are being called, Bourassa’s skills are in high demand. Big studios like Netflix often call on people like Bourassa to help out on set so that there are not any unwanted guest appearances on any shows.

“This year I've worked on two television shows. We're about to start a third,” he said. “We worked on two movies so far and from what I can understand it's just going to be picking up from here.”

Bourassa arrives on set early to keep an eye out for snakes and other local critters.

“If I found this guy on set I would just put him in my bucket and I would hold on to him at least until we're done shooting at a particular location,” Bourassa said.

Bourassa cannot do this job alone—and he doesn’t.

“So this is a regal ring neck snake that my wife found on set,” he said.

Bourassa and his wife work as a team tracking down snakes.

Although snake wranglers are good at staying out of harm’s way, even the best ones get bitten from time to time. Luckily for Bourassa, he has not experienced that yet.