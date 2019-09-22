Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set

Grace Reader
September 22, 2019 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Brandon Bourassa is no stranger to the sound of a rattlesnake.

Advertisement

As a wildlife consultant, taking care of those unwanted guests helps him pay his bills.

“They call us snake wranglers,” Bourassa said. “I prefer the title wildlife consultant because we deal with way more than just snakes.”

Whatever they are being called, Bourassa’s skills are in high demand. Big studios like Netflix often call on people like Bourassa to help out on set so that there are not any unwanted guest appearances on any shows.

“This year I've worked on two television shows. We're about to start a third,” he said. “We worked on two movies so far and from what I can understand it's just going to be picking up from here.”

Bourassa arrives on set early to keep an eye out for snakes and other local critters.

“If I found this guy on set I would just put him in my bucket and I would hold on to him at least until we're done shooting at a particular location,” Bourassa said.

Bourassa cannot do this job alone—and he doesn’t.

“So this is a regal ring neck snake that my wife found on set,” he said.

Bourassa and his wife work as a team tracking down snakes.

Although snake wranglers are good at staying out of harm’s way, even the best ones get bitten from time to time. Luckily for Bourassa, he has not experienced that yet.

Credits

Grace Reader


Created: September 22, 2019 10:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
APD continues to search for missing woman
APD continues to search for missing woman
City officials push to clean up homeless camps before Balloon Fiesta
City officials push to clean up homeless camps before Balloon Fiesta
Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set
Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
Advertisement



City officials push to clean up homeless camps before Balloon Fiesta
City officials push to clean up homeless camps before Balloon Fiesta
4 Investigates puts bulletproof backpacks to the test
4 Investigates puts bulletproof backpacks to the test
APD continues to search for missing woman
APD continues to search for missing woman
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set
Snake wrangler helps keep critters off set