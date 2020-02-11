Snow accumulation varied due to 'Albuquerque snow hole' | KOB 4
Snow accumulation varied due to 'Albuquerque snow hole'

Brett Luna
Updated: February 11, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: February 11, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque snow hole struck again Tuesday.

When the snow hole hits, parts of the city pick up several inches of snow while other parts don’t get much snow at all.

Some drivers in Albuquerque noticed the disparity.

“The freeways were pretty good going up from the Westside all the way up there,” Monte Sandoval said. “Once you hit Wyoming and Eubank and Central, it's full of ice, so it's pretty dangerous driving."

The snow hole happens when there is colder, denser air rushing in from the east through the Tijeras Canyon, in between the Sandia and Manzano Mountains. The canyon wind causes it to sink and compress as it moves into the metro. 

Some areas near Rio Rancho picked up between two and four-and-a-half inches, while some parts of the Northeast Heights received less than an inch of snow.


