Snow continues to fall in Albuquerque metro

“Sledding is the best thing. Like what else would you do? Play video games? Well I do that but sledding is the best,” said Diego Esquibel, 9-year-old.

From the West Side to the Northeast Heights, the snow continues.

On the roads, people were driving slow, and some plows were seen trying to keep up. The city said their crews will be out, trying to keep drivers safe, especially when those temperatures drop and freeze the roadways.

But another concern they have is keeping one of our most vulnerable populations safe.

At Coronado Park, dozens gathered to keep warm inside their tents, wearing all the clothes they have with them. Many were seen getting on the bus to be taken to the city's Westside Shelter.

Officials told KOB 4 they have plenty of room there for anyone who wants to go.

"We are low barrier and what that means is people can take their pets and we provide the transportation to get there as well as the meals," said Carol Pierce, director of Family and Community Services.

There are also other shelters that are closer that people can go to. However, the city says they may be at capacity by this point.

STORM WATCH

