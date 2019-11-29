Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers

Kai Porter
Updated: November 29, 2019 06:55 AM
Created: November 29, 2019 06:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The snow and bone-chilling cold didn't stop shoppers from getting a head start on those Black Friday deals.
Michael, Mario and Josh Lang were the first in line outside the Best Buy in northwest Albuquerque on Thanksgiving Day.
To secure their spot the brothers got here at 6 a.m. That was 11 hours before the store was set to open. They passed the time taking advantage of the season's first big snow storm and making snowmen on the sidewalk.
They say spending Thanksgiving waiting in line for those early Black Friday deals is a family tradition, no matter what the weather.
"It's just a fun experience, hanging out with friends or even family," said Michael.
They weren't alone. There was a line around the building right before the doors opened at 5 p.m.
Shoppers said they had no hesitations because of the snow storm.
