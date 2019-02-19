Snow prompts delays, closures across New Mexico

State employees are being told to go by their local school districts on whether they are delayed or closed for the day.

#NMSP State Employees are to follow their School District policy for weather delays this morning. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 19, 2019

Difficult driving warnings are posted in much of the northern portion of the state. Drivers are advised to stay home if possible in areas where the weather has affected travel and those who have to be on the road should exercise extreme caution.