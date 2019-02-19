Snow prompts delays, closures across New Mexico
KOB Web Staff
February 19, 2019 07:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Snow is falling across the Albuquerque metro area Tuesday morning prompting numerous closures and delays.
All of APS is closed for the day as is the City of Albuquerque and UNM, but those are just a few of the more than 200 closures and delays posted around New Mexico.
UPDATE:
City of Albuquerque non-essential services and offices are closed today due to inclement weather conditions.
Essential personnel are required to contact their department director or other appropriate supervisor to determine their work schedule.
State employees are being told to go by their local school districts on whether they are delayed or closed for the day.
#NMSP State Employees are to follow their School District policy for weather delays this morning.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 19, 2019
Difficult driving warnings are posted in much of the northern portion of the state. Drivers are advised to stay home if possible in areas where the weather has affected travel and those who have to be on the road should exercise extreme caution.
Updated: February 19, 2019 07:52 AM
Created: February 19, 2019 06:13 AM
