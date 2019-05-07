Snowmelt, rain poses potential flooding threat

Even if heavy rain wasn't in the forecast, the concern is still there. The snowpack in the mountains this year has been way above average.

"Right not we're looking at flooding problems potentially developing from snowmelt," Tagg said. "There's still 30 inches of water sitting up in the mountains in the San Juan that's coming at us over the next two months."

Every morning, about 40 people drive along a 150-mile stretch of levees and irrigation ditches along the Rio Grande – checking for any cracks.

To strengthen the trouble spots, they use sandbags, large machinery and mounds of dirt. There's 12 trouble spots so far.

"It's not an imminent threat but it's the preliminary signs of problems developing," Tagg said. "As we start to see these happen, we have crews out addressing them on a daily basis."

Some of those areas are in Valencia County, where the legislature approved money to study those potential problem spots.

Last summer, Belen had serious flooding when rain blew out a canal.

All the water has to go somewhere, and Tagg hopes that won't be close to his home.

"Mother Nature – you can't predict how fast it's going on," he said.