Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital

Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 09:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation at a northeast Albuquerque park.
Officers responded to Snow Park on Indian School near Eubank where they found a man suffering from severe trauma.
The victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he was declared deceased.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police say there is no information available yet on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
