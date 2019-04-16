Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital | KOB 4
Police: Man found at park suffered severe trauma, died at hospital

Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 09:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are conducting a homicide investigation at a northeast Albuquerque park.

Officers responded to Snow Park on Indian School near Eubank where they found a man suffering from severe trauma.

The victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he was declared deceased.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police say there is no information available yet on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Updated: April 16, 2019 09:09 AM
Created: April 16, 2019 08:24 AM

