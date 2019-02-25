Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody

Kassi Nelson
February 25, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been anything but a good start to 2019 for Claudia Zuniga. Her husband is Jacinto Minor, who is in ICE custody and has been for more than two weeks. 

Advertisement

Minor is an undocumented immigrant who was living in Albuquerque with his family. 

Zuniga only speaks Spanish, so her friend Leticia Cardenas talked to KOB for her. 

"The consulate is trying to fight to stop deportation but there's nothing we can do until he sees a judge from ICE," she said.

Minor is a coach on his daughter and son's indoor co-ed soccer team. 

A game earlier this month was open to all ages, and Minor was playing. A fight broke out, and BCSO deputies say Minor jumped in. His family says he was trying to protect his kids. 

Deputies say he went too far and it appeared he tried to choke a 17-year-old. 

BCSO says he was later arrested for child abuse. 

The family told KOB he was then taken into ICE custody, leaving behind Zuniga, his four kids and a granddaughter. 

"He wants to be with his family, there's a lot of bills to pay. He's the head of household," Cardenas said. 

The family is doing what they can to get him back, but they say a GoFundMe page to pay a lawyer has been shut down.

The family says all they can really do is wait until his court appearance, scheduled for the beginning of April. 

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 25, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 04:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog
Jack, the dog inside De Long's stolen truck.
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Complaint: Driver was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia
Advertisement




Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Crimes against children bill moves to Senate
Crimes against children bill moves to Senate
NMSP surprises 4-year-old battling spinal muscular atrophy
NMSP surprises 4-year-old battling spinal muscular atrophy
Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody
Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody
$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog
Jack, the dog inside De Long's stolen truck.