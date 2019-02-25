Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody
Kassi Nelson
February 25, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been anything but a good start to 2019 for Claudia Zuniga. Her husband is Jacinto Minor, who is in ICE custody and has been for more than two weeks.
Minor is an undocumented immigrant who was living in Albuquerque with his family.
Zuniga only speaks Spanish, so her friend Leticia Cardenas talked to KOB for her.
"The consulate is trying to fight to stop deportation but there's nothing we can do until he sees a judge from ICE," she said.
Minor is a coach on his daughter and son's indoor co-ed soccer team.
A game earlier this month was open to all ages, and Minor was playing. A fight broke out, and BCSO deputies say Minor jumped in. His family says he was trying to protect his kids.
Deputies say he went too far and it appeared he tried to choke a 17-year-old.
BCSO says he was later arrested for child abuse.
The family told KOB he was then taken into ICE custody, leaving behind Zuniga, his four kids and a granddaughter.
"He wants to be with his family, there's a lot of bills to pay. He's the head of household," Cardenas said.
The family is doing what they can to get him back, but they say a GoFundMe page to pay a lawyer has been shut down.
The family says all they can really do is wait until his court appearance, scheduled for the beginning of April.
Credits
Updated: February 25, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 04:48 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved