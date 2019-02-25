Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody

"The consulate is trying to fight to stop deportation but there's nothing we can do until he sees a judge from ICE," she said.

Minor is a coach on his daughter and son's indoor co-ed soccer team.

A game earlier this month was open to all ages, and Minor was playing. A fight broke out, and BCSO deputies say Minor jumped in. His family says he was trying to protect his kids.

Deputies say he went too far and it appeared he tried to choke a 17-year-old.

BCSO says he was later arrested for child abuse.

The family told KOB he was then taken into ICE custody, leaving behind Zuniga, his four kids and a granddaughter.

"He wants to be with his family, there's a lot of bills to pay. He's the head of household," Cardenas said.

The family is doing what they can to get him back, but they say a GoFundMe page to pay a lawyer has been shut down.

The family says all they can really do is wait until his court appearance, scheduled for the beginning of April.