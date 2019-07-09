Social worker assists APD in downtown crime-fighting effort
Joy Wang
July 09, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A social worker is working with police to help deter crime in downtown Albuquerque.
Xochitl Campos Biggs often joins police on patrol as they meet with business owners and people in the area.
“I bring, sort of, a sense of understanding when it comes to what comes after a crime occurs,” Campos Biggs said. “And they bring all that wealth and knowledge on how to prevent it— how to intervene, so I really do, I think that we make a great team.”
The Albuquerque Police Department believes their efforts are already leading to results.
Non-deadly shootings are down 30%.
“We have to acknowledge that those incidents can be scary, that they can cause a lot of fear, a lot of alarm, and we just want our community to know that we care about them, and we're here to support them,” Campos Biggs said.
