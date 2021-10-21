Socorro doves thrive at BioPark, remain extinct in the wild for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The ABQ BioPark is home to penguins, the new baby hippo and a type of a bird that is extinct in the wild but is thriving at the BioPark.

Dozens of Socorro doves call the BioPark home as Albuquerque has become a premier breeder of the doves for this part of the world. The doves used to only live on Socorro Island – an island around 300 miles from Baja California – until the 1970s when they were wiped out.