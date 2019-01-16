Socorro girls basketball team bus broken into in Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
January 16, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Socorro Lady Warriors were celebrating a win against Bosque Tuesday night when their team school bus was broken into.
“We got something good, positive going, we just won a basketball game, we go out to celebrate, eat a team dinner, and we come out to that - it’s just disappointing,” Socorro girls basketball coach Lawrence Baca said.
The team was eating at Dion’s, on Coors and Montano, when their bus was broken into and 10 of their bags were stolen - including their uniforms.
“I was just in awe someone would actually do that,” freshman player Savannah Castagnetto said.
Included in the bags were other sentimental items and Christmas gifts, like iPads, headphones, and a belt buckle one of the players won.
“It really was just the significance of hard work paid off and it was hard that it was just taken,” Castagnetto said.
The team had to wait for another bus to take them from Albuquerque to Socorro. The Lady Warriors also have a three-day tournament starting tomorrow, in which they will have to wear their away uniforms instead.
“It can’t bring us down and that we need to stay united so we can get through it,” Castagnetto said.
Coach Baca said the school is working on replacing their uniforms. School alumni and community members are organizing to help out the team.
