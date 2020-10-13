Solution may be in the works for speeders on Gun Club Road

“This is the last thing that I want to do before I die,” he said.

Archuleta has reached out to officials to make the changes happen.

“I’d say about nine people, because I’ve reached out to the city, the county commissioners, the mayor, planning and zoning. I’ve called a lot of people,” he said.

The issue is that parts of the road are under county or city jurisdiction.

Last year, KOB 4 reached out to Steven Michael Quezada, the county commissioner for District 2. He said the county conducted a traffic study in 2017. It did not merit the need for speed bumps or humps, but did increase the speed limit by 5 mph.

New signage with lights was installed, but Archuleta is asking for more improvements such as a roundabout or speed bumps. He started a petition in 2018. He said he’s been reaching out to Klarissa Pena, the city councilor for District 3.

Archuleta said they’ve had meetings, but the latest one planned for June was canceled because of the pandemic. He allegedly hasn’t heard back from Pena.

KOB 4 reached out to Pena about Archuleta’s concerns. She said they have been in contact. Pena also added she is taking over the stretch of road and is working diligently to make something happen.

“It’s just working together and not let the fingers get pointed back and forth (with the county). We’re kind of like, ‘We need to get this done’. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the city or the county,” she said over a Zoom interview.

The Director for the Department of Municipal Development, Pat Montoya, said Pena gave her approval Monday to tap into her set-aside funds of $1 million for new street designs created by Wilson & Company.

Montoya explained some designs would offer minimum changes while others could have “high-end” improvements such as traffic circles.

Depending on which concept is picked, Montoya said the project could cost anywhere from $100,000 to $360,000.

Pena said, the next step is figuring out how to fund the project.

During the interview, Pena said she is working to get Bill No. R-20-85 passed in a few weeks. The goal of the bill is to push the city to prioritize funding for underserved areas, such as the southwest part of town.

She said if passed, the resolution could possibly help get the funding needed for Gun Club Road.