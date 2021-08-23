Some 4-H families will miss state fair after months of hard work

"It's pretty heartbreaking because I've only been able to show at the state fair once,” said Lyndie Otis. “It's been pretty sad that we've put all this work into it and it's been taken away."

“I just feel very defeated and disappointed,” said Payton Otis. “It was the one thing I was looking forward to and I just wanted to show. It’s my favorite thing in the whole world to do.”

Even if both teens got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on the day of the announcement, the timing still wouldn’t have worked out.

Kendra Otis says she’s tired of the constant disappointments she’s seen her daughters faced with over the past eighteen months.

"Unless you've been involved in this, you don’t realize the passion that goes into this and the disappointment over all these mandates,” said Kendra Otis. “And it started last year and it just keeps getting worse and worse."

The teens are also now out about $500 in entry fees, and aren’t sure if they’ll get that money back.

KOB has reached out to fair leaders to find out if they’ll be giving refunds.