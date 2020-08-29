Some Albuquerque museums to reopen in mid-September | KOB 4
Some Albuquerque museums to reopen in mid-September

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 29, 2020 08:50 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 08:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque Cultural Services Department announced that some museums will be reopening in compliance with the state's public health order. 

The Albuquerque Museum will be open to the public starting September 15. The Balloon Museum will be open to the public the next day, on September 16. 

"Both museums produced hours of incredible online content to engage the community during the closures, Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of Cultural Services, said. "But nothing compares to in-person visits to experience the art, history and education both museums have to offer." 

City officials said Explora is staying closed for now because of the hands-on, interactive exhibits. The Albuquerque BioPark is also working to reopen indoor exhibits like the Penguin Chill and the aquarium. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has not yet released their reopening plans. 

In compliance with the public health order, all venues will reopen at 25% capacity and use timed ticketing. To purchase tickets online, visit the city's website


