Some Albuquerque residents skeptical of lower crime statistics

“We had two of our vehicles stolen as soon as we moved here,” West said.

After telling neighbors about her stolen vehicles, she realized that she was not the only one who has been a crime victim in the area.

“A woman had her house broken into when she was at work,” West said. “There's been so many incidents - mailboxes broken into as well, the list goes on and on."

West said she feels like crime is on the rise in her neighborhood.

“It's just getting out of control,” she said. “We can't let it continue because it's getting worse"

Albuquerque police provided statistics that show crime is dropping in the northwest part of the city.

In the 87120 zip code, APD reports that auto theft, auto burglary robberies and rape are all down by at least 20% in the past three years.

However, West said those statistics aren't comforting when you’re a victim of crime.

“It can't be down because we're the victims here,” West said. “We know what's going on here and we go according to that.”

