Some APS teachers want to be fully vaccinated before returning to classroom

"I think there will be some classrooms covered by subs or staying remote because the educator is high-risk, and they need their second vaccine," Bernstein said.

In addition to the vaccine, Bernstein is concerned about the continuity of education-- going from virtual to in-person learning.

But she said the district and the union are working on an agreement to address areas of concern.

"In the next two days, we're working on a frequently asked questions, and FAQ, because in addition to the rules, there are all kinds of questions about 'how do I do this,' 'how do I teach to kids in the school and kids online at the same time,'" Bernstein said.



