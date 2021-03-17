Some APS teachers want to be fully vaccinated before returning to classroom

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 17, 2021 05:17 PM
Created: March 17, 2021 04:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some Albuquerque teachers say they want to be fully vaccinated before they return to the classroom.
"We've heard different things. The first vaccine gives you an incredible amount of immunity and the second one is a booster but they still feel, depending on if they have a risk factor, that two vaccines is very important," said Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.
Safety measures will be in place when APS begins in-person learning on April 5. The COVID-safe practices include requiring masks and social distancing.
Bernstein said some teachers, who do not feel comfortable returning, may still teach virtually.
"I think there will be some classrooms covered by subs or staying remote because the educator is high-risk, and they need their second vaccine," Bernstein said.
In addition to the vaccine, Bernstein is concerned about the continuity of education-- going from virtual to in-person learning.
But she said the district and the union are working on an agreement to address areas of concern.
"In the next two days, we're working on a frequently asked questions, and FAQ, because in addition to the rules, there are all kinds of questions about 'how do I do this,' 'how do I teach to kids in the school and kids online at the same time,'" Bernstein said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company