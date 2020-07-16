Some breweries placing blame on pandemic, not governor, for loss of business

"Information has changed so much in the last couple months that trying to keep up has been hard," explained Ali Cattin with Red Door Brewing Company. "First you didn't need a mask, now masks are required. So now we're enforcing that. So, it's just, we want to stay current with whatever the public health order is, whatever the governor had decided to do, and abide by that until we get new information."

They're asking people to simply do the right thing when visiting their businesses.

Most people have. But the ones that don't, make a tough time even more difficult and sometimes scary.

"We had a customer who wanted to stop and talk to another table, and they very politely were like 'no, or sorry we, you know, we'd like for you to take a step back.' He got very upset with them and threatened violence," described Devore. "We had someone show up at a different location this last week without a mask with a fake exemption card, and we said 'we're sorry, you can't be here,' and he flashed a gun in his waistband at my staff."

"I understand that some people are scared, and they're scared for their business. We're scared too, but I'm more scared for my staff, and for my customers, and whatever we can do at the end of the day to make sure that my staff is safe, and that our regulars are safe, that our customers are safe like we're going to do that. And we believe in that," said Cattin.

Sales for Red Door Brewing are down 80% compared to 2019, according to Devore. They're working on adding patio space at multiple locations. Tractor Brewing is making the most of their four other locations.

"I'm not just a small business owner, I have five year old twins who are supposed to be starting first grade in a couple of weeks," said Devore. "You're expected in this industry, and as a leader and as a business owner to now know what to do, and the pressure is just really, really great on all of us."

